The weekend is here and while the summertime might mean a 24/7 break for some people, others might have to still flex in their uniform.

Whether just graduated, a summer school attendee, or a dedicated employee, don’t forget to let loose every now and then for the haters.

Dancer Yoofi Greene can give you some inspiration!

It’s lit.

Swipe through for some more uniformed champions dropping moves for The Gram!

Weekend Shmood: When You Still Hit ‘Em Wit The Gwara Gwara & Footwork In School Uniform was originally published on globalgrind.com

