CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Weekend Shmood: When You Still Hit ‘Em Wit The Gwara Gwara & Footwork In School Uniform

There's no such thing as bad timing.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Thousands of Zulu maidens gather for annual Reed Dance

Source: Per-Anders Pettersson / Getty

The weekend is here and while the summertime might mean a 24/7 break for some people, others might have to still flex in their uniform.

Whether just graduated, a summer school attendee, or a dedicated employee, don’t forget to let loose every now and then for the haters.

Dancer Yoofi Greene can give you some inspiration!

 

It’s lit.

Swipe through for some more uniformed champions dropping moves for The Gram!

Weekend Shmood: When You Still Hit ‘Em Wit The Gwara Gwara & Footwork In School Uniform was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Weekend Shmood: When You Still Hit ‘Em Wit The Gwara Gwara & Footwork In School Uniform

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
You’ll Never Believe Where Reggie Miller Says Lebron…
 1 hour ago
06.29.18
Omari Hardwick On When He Knew Power Was…
 2 hours ago
06.29.18
Watch The ‘Biggest Beyoncé Fan Ever’ Get His…
 2 hours ago
06.29.18
Weekend Shmood: When You Still Hit ‘Em Wit…
 3 hours ago
06.29.18
Tweets Is Talking: Drake Acknowledged Son & Baby’s…
 6 hours ago
06.29.18
Chance The Rapper Announces 7-Track Project With Kanye…
 7 hours ago
06.29.18
Stream Drake’s “Scorpion” Album
 7 hours ago
06.29.18
No More Toys ‘R Us : Geoffrey Giraffe…
 21 hours ago
06.28.18
LOL: This Video Perfectly Captures People’s Reaction To…
 21 hours ago
06.28.18
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
#WordEyeHeard: Joseline Hernandez is Coming Back to TV
 1 day ago
06.28.18
An Eye-Opening Argument About The Tightness & Elasticity…
 1 day ago
06.28.18
Black Music Month Countdown: No. 2 – Tupac…
 1 day ago
06.28.18
XXXTentacion Attends His Own Funeral In Posthumous “Sad!”…
 1 day ago
06.28.18
Watch Prince Harry & Meghan Markle In ‘That…
 1 day ago
06.28.18
Cardi R&B: Listen To Cardi B’s “I Like…
 1 day ago
06.28.18
Teyana Taylor’s Daughter Learns “Work The P*ssy” And…
 1 day ago
06.28.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close