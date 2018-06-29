Power returns for it’s 5th season this weekend so I caught up with the cast to chat about the success of the show, what its like trying to kill a friend and Omari Hardwick explains when he knew the show was going to be around for a while. I also checked in with Joseph Sikora and Rotimi who are crafting characters so good that people refer to them as their character rather than their real names.
Enjoy the interviews above and be sure to watch Power, Sunday July 1st on Starz
Omari Hardwick On When He Knew Power Was Here To Stay | Extra Butter was originally published on globalgrind.com
