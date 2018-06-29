You’ll Never Believe Where Reggie Miller Says Lebron James Should Go

Entertainment News
| 06.29.18
Leave a comment
The self proclaimed Knicks Killer, Reggie Miller thinks Lebron James should go to the New York Knicks this off season. During a sit down to discus their new movie Uncle Drew, Nate Robinson, Lisa Leslie and Reggie himself reveal where Lebron James will go this off season. Their answers are shocking.

Uncle Drew is in theaters now.

You’ll Never Believe Where Reggie Miller Says Lebron James Should Go was originally published on globalgrind.com

