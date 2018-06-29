CLOSE
Stream Drake’s “Scorpion” Album

Drake Scorpion cover

Source: OVO / OVO

Via | HotNewHipHop

Scorpion

Drake
Drake’s “Scorpion” album has arrived, featuring Jay Z, Michael Jackson, Ty Dolla Sign & Static Major.

Well here it is! After months of promotion, Drake’s highly anticipated fifth studio album, Scorpion, has finally arrived.

Laced with a whomping 25 tracks in total, an A side & B side, the follow up to last year’s More Lifefeatures guest appearances from Jay Z, Ty Dolla Sign, Static Major, & the late King of Pop Michael Jackson, who appears on the song “Don’t Matter To Me.” Meanwhile production is handled by executive producer Noah “40” Shebib, with assistance coming from Boi-1da, Murda Beatz, CardoDJ Premier, Frank Dukes, Vinylz, Oogie Mane, and BlaqNmilD among others.

