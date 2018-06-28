Ever since news broke that Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloé Kardashian while she was pregnant, the athlete has been on many people’s hate list.

However, much to the public’s surprise, Khloé has stayed with playboy Tristan and the reactions have been mixed.

Their unstable relationship seemed to be resolved with a neat bow, even to the point where Kim Kardashian is making amends with Tristan. She made him unblock her on social media in an Insta Story recently…

How cute.

Of course, people are still baffled with Khloé’s choice to stay with Tristan. Nobody captured the public feeling better than viral comedic star LaLa.

Lol, there you have it.

That’s all you Khloé!

LOL: This Video Perfectly Captures People’s Reaction To Khloé Staying With Tristan Thompson was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: