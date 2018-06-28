CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

LOL: This Video Perfectly Captures People’s Reaction To Khloé Staying With Tristan Thompson

I know we shouldn't judge buuuut...

2 reads
Leave a comment
Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & Essex

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Ever since news broke that Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloé Kardashian while she was pregnant, the athlete has been on many people’s hate list.

However, much to the public’s surprise, Khloé has stayed with playboy Tristan and the reactions have been mixed.

Their unstable relationship seemed to be resolved with a neat bow, even to the point where Kim Kardashian is making amends with Tristan. She made him unblock her on social media in an Insta Story recently…

 

How cute.

 

Of course, people are still baffled with Khloé’s choice to stay with Tristan. Nobody captured the public feeling better than viral comedic star LaLa.

 

Lol, there you have it.

That’s all you Khloé!

 

LOL: This Video Perfectly Captures People’s Reaction To Khloé Staying With Tristan Thompson was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading LOL: This Video Perfectly Captures People’s Reaction To Khloé Staying With Tristan Thompson

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
No More Toys ‘R Us : Geoffrey Giraffe…
 14 hours ago
06.28.18
LOL: This Video Perfectly Captures People’s Reaction To…
 14 hours ago
06.28.18
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
#WordEyeHeard: Joseline Hernandez is Coming Back to TV
 18 hours ago
06.28.18
An Eye-Opening Argument About The Tightness & Elasticity…
 19 hours ago
06.28.18
Black Music Month Countdown: No. 2 – Tupac…
 19 hours ago
06.28.18
XXXTentacion Attends His Own Funeral In Posthumous “Sad!”…
 20 hours ago
06.28.18
Watch Prince Harry & Meghan Markle In ‘That…
 21 hours ago
06.28.18
Cardi R&B: Listen To Cardi B’s “I Like…
 22 hours ago
06.28.18
Teyana Taylor’s Daughter Learns “Work The P*ssy” And…
 22 hours ago
06.28.18
Kanye West Reportedly Considered Making 52 Records In…
 24 hours ago
06.28.18
50 Cent & Jim Jones Continue To Roast…
 24 hours ago
06.28.18
Boricua!! See The Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Video That Stole…
 1 day ago
06.27.18
Lit: These Dancers Go “Apesh*t” Times Ten With…
 1 day ago
06.27.18
Migos In Concert - New York, NY
Migos – ‘Narcos’ [New Video]
 2 days ago
06.27.18
Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter & Jay-Z Announce The Budweiser Made In America Music Festival
Freeway “Intro” [New Video]
 2 days ago
06.27.18
Dame Dash Speaks Exclusively To Quincy Harris About…
 2 days ago
06.27.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close