No More Toys ‘R Us : Geoffrey Giraffe Is Officially Unemployed And It’s The Saddest Pic You’ll See Today

Inside A Toys R Us Inc Store

Source: Bloomberg / Getty

It’s a sad day for millennials and toy collectors everywhere!  Toys R Us closed their last stores in the US this week and now their beloved mascot Geoffrey Giraffe is unemployed.

 

A photo of Geoffrey in an empty store with his suitcase and vacation clothes is making it’s round on social media, and it’s probably the saddest thing you’ll see today.

The former magical store for kids is now a no mans land. Guess they children will be buying toys online from now on.

But the final message on the store’s website is what put the icing the sentimental cake:

https://twitter.com/itsjustruff/status/1012164959441227777

 

So long, Geoffrey! We shall meet again.

via GIPHY

06.28.18
