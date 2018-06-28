CLOSE
Music
And There’s More: Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Make 52 Records In 52 Weeks

Just in case you still can't get enough of Yeezy.

Kanye West New Album Yeezus Listening Session at Design Miami/ Basel

Source: The Image Gate / Getty

Kanye West is not done…

…a statement we’ll probably get plenty more times in the future.

After busting out five projects with folks like Pusha T, Nas and Teyana Taylor over the last month, Kanye might have more tunes up his sleeve.

New York Times pop music critic Jon Caramanica spent three days with Kanye after his ye listening party in Wyoming. He recapped their discussion in his podcast Popcast and some interesting information was revealed.

“[Kanye] said he wants to get a place in Wyoming and he thinks he wants to spend more time there,” Jon said. “[Kanye] told me at one point, he wants to make 52 records in 52 weeks. Take that for what you will.”

Hmmm, okaaay…

 

On one hand, this could be exciting for folks still sticking with Kanye.

But on another hand, he definitely took his sweet time rolling out his previous projects — specifically for Nas and Teyana Taylor.

Teyana’s album K.T.S.E. didn’t hit streaming until a full day after it was scheduled to be released. And by the end of it all, Teyana still wasn’t satisfied with the final product.

There were even reports that Kanye was finishing Teyana’s album on a plane last minute before its release.

And now this man is trying to release 52 records in 52 weeks?

 

Kanye is like that overly ambitious kid in school who ends up turning in their assignment last minute because, well…it’s overly ambitious.

There’s no telling who Kanye will team up with for the next releases, although according to Billboard, he’s been rumored to be working with Chance the Rapper. CyHi The Prynce has also hinted at a seven-track album with Kanye.

So I guess we’ll watch out for those 52 records.

And if we don’t get them on time, remember…

Kanye West is not done.

 

