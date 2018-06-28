CLOSE
Jesse Salazar
Home > Jesse Salazar

LightSkinKeisha Gets Sexy Sweaty For “Treadmill” Video

1 reads
Leave a comment

If you didn’t know there are several ways to get your workout on while on the treadmill and look good doing it, you will now after watching LightSkinKeisha’s super sexy, booty-bouncing video created in honor of the otherwise boring piece of gym equipment.

Look for the song on her upcoming debut project ‘Honey Period!’

lightskinkeisha , Treadmill

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading LightSkinKeisha Gets Sexy Sweaty For “Treadmill” Video

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
#WordEyeHeard: Joseline Hernandez is Coming Back to TV
 10 hours ago
06.28.18
An Eye-Opening Argument About The Tightness & Elasticity…
 11 hours ago
06.28.18
Black Music Month Countdown: No. 2 – Tupac…
 11 hours ago
06.28.18
XXXTentacion Attends His Own Funeral In Posthumous “Sad!”…
 11 hours ago
06.28.18
Watch Prince Harry & Meghan Markle In ‘That…
 12 hours ago
06.28.18
Cardi R&B: Listen To Cardi B’s “I Like…
 13 hours ago
06.28.18
Teyana Taylor’s Daughter Learns “Work The P*ssy” And…
 13 hours ago
06.28.18
Kanye West Reportedly Considered Making 52 Records In…
 15 hours ago
06.28.18
50 Cent & Jim Jones Continue To Roast…
 15 hours ago
06.28.18
Boricua!! See The Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Video That Stole…
 1 day ago
06.27.18
Lit: These Dancers Go “Apesh*t” Times Ten With…
 1 day ago
06.27.18
Migos In Concert - New York, NY
Migos – ‘Narcos’ [New Video]
 1 day ago
06.27.18
Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter & Jay-Z Announce The Budweiser Made In America Music Festival
Freeway “Intro” [New Video]
 1 day ago
06.27.18
Dame Dash Speaks Exclusively To Quincy Harris About…
 1 day ago
06.27.18
Double Drizzy: ‘Scorpion’ Will Reportedly Be Double Album…
 1 day ago
06.27.18
How Well Do You Know DJ Screw And…
 1 day ago
06.27.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close