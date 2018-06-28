CLOSE
Music
Is That Justin Bieber Or Post Malone? We Can’t Tell Anymore…

The comments are hilarious.

Justin Bieber hit Instagram with a new look just before the July 4th holiday and his fans have opinions. Rocking long hair and a new ‘stache, Biebs doesn’t necessarily look like himself as much as he looks like Dacre Montgomery from Stranger Things or even Post Malone now.

Hilariously enough, late last month he made Malone his Man Crush, writing on Instagram “Man crush Monday crap it’s Tuesday…..”

Man crush Monday crap it’s Tuesday…..

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Hit the flip to see how the internet feels about Bieber’s latest transformation.

