Kids are like little sponges. Whenever they hear something, they take it in and hold on to it. That’s exactly what happened with Teyana Taylor and her daughter Junie when Baby Junie heard “WTP” off Teyana’s “Keep That Same Energy” album.

I’m weakkkk, @TEYANATAYLOR said she’s gonna make a video for work this 🐱 on live & junie was all for it 💀😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/iYAABHHkAF — modak (@nopennyforjc) June 27, 2018

At least she didn’t say it in public.

Teyana Taylor’s Daughter Learns “Work The P*ssy” And Won’t Let It Go was originally published on globalgrind.com

