One of the standout tracks on Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy album is the Latin-fused “I Like It” featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin. While we all love the original Spanish flair that the song brings, we must admit it makes a pretty bomb R&B song too.

See for yourself.

When you turn Cardi B into R&B 🤯 pic.twitter.com/qGvQQ5UTbT — Makayla (@Makaylaaepps) June 27, 2018

Cardi R&B: Listen To Cardi B’s “I Like It” With An R&B Twist was originally published on globalgrind.com

