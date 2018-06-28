CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Cardi R&B: Listen To Cardi B’s “I Like It” With An R&B Twist

0 reads
Leave a comment
Cardi B for GQ

Source: Christian Weber courtesy of GQ / Christian Weber courtesy of GQ

One of the standout tracks on Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy album is the Latin-fused “I Like It” featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin. While we all love the original Spanish flair that the song brings, we must admit it makes a pretty bomb R&B song too.

See for yourself.

Cardi R&B: Listen To Cardi B’s “I Like It” With An R&B Twist was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Cardi R&B: Listen To Cardi B’s “I Like It” With An R&B Twist

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
#WordEyeHeard: Joseline Hernandez is Coming Back to TV
 18 mins ago
06.28.18
An Eye-Opening Argument About The Tightness & Elasticity…
 56 mins ago
06.28.18
Watch Prince Harry & Meghan Markle In ‘That…
 3 hours ago
06.28.18
Cardi R&B: Listen To Cardi B’s “I Like…
 4 hours ago
06.28.18
Teyana Taylor’s Daughter Learns “Work The P*ssy” And…
 4 hours ago
06.28.18
Kanye West Reportedly Considered Making 52 Records In…
 6 hours ago
06.28.18
50 Cent & Jim Jones Continue To Roast…
 6 hours ago
06.28.18
Boricua!! See The Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Video That Stole…
 17 hours ago
06.27.18
Lit: These Dancers Go “Apesh*t” Times Ten With…
 18 hours ago
06.27.18
Migos In Concert - New York, NY
Migos – ‘Narcos’ [New Video]
 19 hours ago
06.27.18
Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter & Jay-Z Announce The Budweiser Made In America Music Festival
Freeway “Intro” [New Video]
 19 hours ago
06.27.18
Dame Dash Speaks Exclusively To Quincy Harris About…
 21 hours ago
06.27.18
Double Drizzy: ‘Scorpion’ Will Reportedly Be Double Album…
 22 hours ago
06.27.18
How Well Do You Know DJ Screw And…
 23 hours ago
06.27.18
Breaking News: Joe Jackson Dead At 89
 24 hours ago
06.27.18
Lil Rel & Nick Kroll Are The Next…
 24 hours ago
06.27.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close