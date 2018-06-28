Watch Prince Harry & Meghan Markle In ‘That Awkward Moment When You Want To Hold Hands, But Cant’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are fresh off their honeymoon, which means they still want to be touchy feely all the time. Unfortunately, as a royal there’s only so much touching you can do in public places and sometimes the royal couple seems to forget that.

That was the case when the Prince and Princess attended Queen Elizabeth’s Young Leaders Awards on Monday and were caught in a super awkward moment, trying to refrain from holding each other’s hand.

Prince Harry and Meghan wanted to hold hands so badly 😩 pic.twitter.com/aEDi5sDBll — DeMarko Gage (@freakymarko) June 28, 2018

That’s how you know the love is fresh! Harry’s big brother William and his wife Kate are way pass the touchy feely stage.

Let’s see how Harry and Meghan are around this time next year.

