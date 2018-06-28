CLOSE
Watch Prince Harry & Meghan Markle In ‘That Awkward Moment When You Want To Hold Hands, But Cant’

Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are fresh off their honeymoon, which means they still want to be touchy feely all the time. Unfortunately, as a royal there’s only so much touching you can do in public places and sometimes the royal couple seems to forget that.

 

That was the case when the Prince and Princess attended Queen Elizabeth’s Young Leaders Awards on Monday and were caught in a super awkward moment, trying to refrain from holding each other’s hand.

That’s how you know the love is fresh! Harry’s big brother William and his wife Kate are way pass the touchy feely stage.

 

Let’s see how Harry and Meghan are around this time next year.

