An Eye-Opening Argument About The Tightness & Elasticity Of Vagina

You never know what will pop up on your feed while you’re scrolling down your timeline, especially where Twitter is concerned. That sentiment felt all the more true this week, as men and women hit the social media site to argue about the thing they like to argue about most: vagina.

One young woman posed a great question and lured men into explaining their crazy kitty cat logic:

Why Do Men Think Vaginas Get Loose If You Sleep With 30 Different People But It Stays Tight If You Sleep With The Same Person 30 Times? 🤷‍♀️ 😂 — MUTHECA ITU (@MuthecaItu) June 26, 2018

Not surprisingly, chaos between the sexes ensued soon after. See men defend their caveman thinking below.

Same man same Size, 30 different men 30 different sizes act like you studied psychology or you can use common sense? — twongirwe albert (@tumwebazealbert) June 26, 2018

Did you study biology? You realise whole entire human beings come out of viginas & we're still able to get friction from a pinkie after? — Agadi-nwayi (@dirtybooks24) June 26, 2018

Did a whole human come out of you for 30 consecutive days? — A Good Man (@JoshuaNtAnthony) June 26, 2018

who has sex with 30 different people for 30 consecutive days? why is this even a part of the argument lmao — issa gay (@twinkologist) June 27, 2018

Prostitutes & any other woman that wants to. Women can do kegal exercises to tighten the box. If multiple sex partners ruined the box prostitutes wouldn't have any return business — Gutta Papi (@GuttaPapi) June 27, 2018

This guy said “penising” and we all but died.

Well, giving different guys, the duck boys be hitting you upandan with ferrosity just to prove a point there by causing havoc there, eg the way you give a penising to your bae would surely be different from a prostitute, also it's also psychologically — Kogi-FENDI💥🇳🇬 (@dindinlayo) June 26, 2018

What makes it tight are the muscles, just like you drink tea in different ways, you can drink a tea in a minute or hours, all depends on how you wanna stress the throat like wise eating solid food too, ever wondered why people take larger swallows than you? — Kogi-FENDI💥🇳🇬 (@dindinlayo) June 26, 2018

Sis, say it again!

Exercise makes muscles stronger, not weaker. Therefore more tight after every round. pic.twitter.com/LGaLG2ncWN — Brigitte Gabel (@Brigitte_Gabel) June 26, 2018

In an article titled The Rare Truth About ‘Tight’ And ‘Loose’ Women, Psychology Today busts the myth that intercourse loosens the vagina. Learn something new on the flip, fellas.

An Eye-Opening Argument About The Tightness & Elasticity Of Vagina was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: