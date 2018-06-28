WordEyeHeard: Joseline Hernandez is Coming Back to TV

Joselinne Hernandez is confirming what WE already knew; she’s coming to WE tv. The former “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star’s “Joseline Takes Miami” reality show is coming to the network according to Joseline herself who tweeted:

As previously reported “Joseline Takes Miami” is produced by former RHOA producer Carlos King and follows her life as a single mom to Bonnie Bella.

Interestingly enough Chef Lawrence of We tv’s “Hustle & Soul” recently opened a Miami location for his Pink Teacup restaurant so maaaaybe Joseline can stop by to join in all the drama for dinner.

More at Bossip

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: