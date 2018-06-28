50 Cent & Jim Jones Continue To Roast Each Other On IG

Via | HotNewHipHop

The two NYC veterans are having some good laughs at each other’s expense.

The on-going feud between Jim Jones & 50 Cent continued Wednesday night when the two took a couple more shots at each other on IG. It all started when Jim Jones took initiative and roasted 50 Cent for his outfit, saying his stylist should be fired for his all-black suit & shoes. Not stopping there, Jones decided to double down and share another pic of 50 in the same black suit, along with a side-by-side shot of a Belaire liquor bottle, making fun of him yet again (see below). READ MORE

