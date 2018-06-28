CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

50 Cent & Jim Jones Continue To Roast Each Other On IG

3 reads
Leave a comment
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 15

Source: Bravo / Getty

Via | HotNewHipHop

The two NYC veterans are having some good laughs at each other’s expense.

The on-going feud between Jim Jones & 50 Cent continued Wednesday night when the two took a couple more shots at each other on IG. It all started when Jim Jones took initiative and roasted 50 Cent for his outfit, saying his stylist should be fired for his all-black suit & shoes. Not stopping there, Jones decided to double down and share another pic of 50 in the same black suit, along with a side-by-side shot of a Belaire liquor bottle, making fun of him yet again (see below).

READ MORE

50 Cent & Jim Jones Continue To Roast Each Other On IG was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading 50 Cent & Jim Jones Continue To Roast Each Other On IG

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
#WordEyeHeard: Joseline Hernandez is Coming Back to TV
 22 mins ago
06.28.18
An Eye-Opening Argument About The Tightness & Elasticity…
 60 mins ago
06.28.18
Watch Prince Harry & Meghan Markle In ‘That…
 3 hours ago
06.28.18
Cardi R&B: Listen To Cardi B’s “I Like…
 4 hours ago
06.28.18
Teyana Taylor’s Daughter Learns “Work The P*ssy” And…
 4 hours ago
06.28.18
Kanye West Reportedly Considered Making 52 Records In…
 6 hours ago
06.28.18
50 Cent & Jim Jones Continue To Roast…
 6 hours ago
06.28.18
Boricua!! See The Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Video That Stole…
 17 hours ago
06.27.18
Lit: These Dancers Go “Apesh*t” Times Ten With…
 18 hours ago
06.27.18
Migos In Concert - New York, NY
Migos – ‘Narcos’ [New Video]
 19 hours ago
06.27.18
Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter & Jay-Z Announce The Budweiser Made In America Music Festival
Freeway “Intro” [New Video]
 19 hours ago
06.27.18
Dame Dash Speaks Exclusively To Quincy Harris About…
 21 hours ago
06.27.18
Double Drizzy: ‘Scorpion’ Will Reportedly Be Double Album…
 22 hours ago
06.27.18
How Well Do You Know DJ Screw And…
 23 hours ago
06.27.18
Breaking News: Joe Jackson Dead At 89
 24 hours ago
06.27.18
Lil Rel & Nick Kroll Are The Next…
 24 hours ago
06.27.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close