Kanye West Reportedly Considered Making 52 Records In 52 Weeks

Via | HotNewHipHop

Last week, Kanye West ended his run of five albums in five weeks after Teyana Taylor’s Keep The Same Energy was released on Saturday. Before that, Ye produced albums for Pusha T, Nas, himself and Kid Cudi, but it appears there still might be more more where that comes from.

New York Times writer Jon Caramanica recently spent three days with Kanye for an in-depth featured interview, and he followed it up with a Q&A on NYT’s Popcast on Wednesday. During the podcast, Caramanica mentioned that Kanye told him he had thoughts of doing a record every week for an entire year.

