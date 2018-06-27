Lil Rel & Nick Kroll Are The Next Richard Pryor & Gene Wilder Of This Generation? | Extra Butter

Entertainment News
| 06.27.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Can Lil Rel & Nick Kroll become the Richard Pryor and Gene Wilder? Sure those are big shoes to fill, but after watching Uncle Drew it was clear that the two can create funny moments at ease. I sat down with Rel and Nick to discuss their roles in the film but we also touched on a bunch of other topics.

At one point in the interview Nick jokingly claims they are trying to be the new Pryor and Wilder and he lights up at the suggestion of them remaking The Toy, a classic Richard Pryor movie where he becomes the toy of a rich white child.

We also touch on Lil Rel’s new show coming to Fox called Rel which he describes as Martin meets Seinfeld. Finally Nick opens up about how he heckled Reggie Miller on set for all of his antics with our beloved New York Knickerbockers.

Uncle Drew hits theaters everywhere on June 29th.

Lil Rel & Nick Kroll Are The Next Richard Pryor & Gene Wilder Of This Generation? | Extra Butter was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Lil Rel & Nick Kroll Are The Next Richard Pryor & Gene Wilder Of This Generation? | Extra Butter

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Boricua!! See The Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Video That Stole…
 1 hour ago
06.27.18
Lit: These Dancers Go “Apesh*t” Times Ten With…
 2 hours ago
06.27.18
Migos In Concert - New York, NY
Migos – ‘Narcos’ [New Video]
 3 hours ago
06.27.18
Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter & Jay-Z Announce The Budweiser Made In America Music Festival
Freeway “Intro” [New Video]
 3 hours ago
06.27.18
Dame Dash Speaks Exclusively To Quincy Harris About…
 5 hours ago
06.27.18
Double Drizzy: ‘Scorpion’ Will Reportedly Be Double Album…
 6 hours ago
06.27.18
How Well Do You Know DJ Screw And…
 7 hours ago
06.27.18
Breaking News: Joe Jackson Dead At 89
 8 hours ago
06.27.18
Lil Rel & Nick Kroll Are The Next…
 8 hours ago
06.27.18
2017 Soul Train Awards Arrivals
Breaking News: Joe Jackson Dead At 89
 8 hours ago
06.27.18
US-OSCARS-ELTONJOHN-AIDSFOUNDATION-FILM
#WordEyeHeard BREAKING: Joe Jackson Dead at 89
 8 hours ago
06.27.18
‘This Is Us’ Child Actor Has A Special…
 9 hours ago
06.27.18
Black Music Month Countdown: No. 3 – The…
 9 hours ago
06.27.18
Round 2: Stephen Colbert & Jimmy Fallon Clap…
 10 hours ago
06.27.18
8 Things Twitter Folks Say You Should Never…
 10 hours ago
06.27.18
Jordan From ‘The Bernie Mac Show’ Quit Hollywood…
 11 hours ago
06.27.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close