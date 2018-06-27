Ever since Everything Is Love dropped, The Carters have been the soundtrack for the summer.

One group of dancers decided to take the hype to the next level with some fire choreography.

Watch Bernard L. Bell, Jené Marie, and @dabbinsk_ go “Apesh*t” for Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the Dance 411 studio below!

We’ll take them for that next epic Beyoncé performance, thank you.

Lit: These Dancers Go “Apesh*t” Times Ten With Some Fire Choreography was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: