Boricua!! See The Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Video That Stole Everyone’s Hearts

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Times are drastically changing and 28-year old Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is living, breathing proof.

On Tuesday, Cortez won the Democratic primary for the 14th Congressional District of New York, unseating leading House Democrat and 10- term rep Joe Crowley. The groundbreaking win makes the former Bernie Sanders organizer the youngest woman ever elected to Congress.

Of course, her dedication to the cause, her down to Earth persona, and her passion for the people is the real reason Cortez won the primaries. But her campaign video is was truly struck a cord with many.

Congrats to the badass Bronx native! If she wins the general election in November, Cortez would also become the first representative to fully reflect the demographics of her district.

