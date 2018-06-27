Boricua!! See The Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Video That Stole Everyone’s Hearts

Times are drastically changing and 28-year old Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is living, breathing proof.

This photo is from Nov. 14, 2017. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 28, was then working as a bartender. Less than a year later, she defeated the likely next Speaker of the House, and will almost certainly be the youngest woman ever elected to Congress pic.twitter.com/JgHjdQWAF6 — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) June 27, 2018

On Tuesday, Cortez won the Democratic primary for the 14th Congressional District of New York, unseating leading House Democrat and 10- term rep Joe Crowley. The groundbreaking win makes the former Bernie Sanders organizer the youngest woman ever elected to Congress.

Challenger @Ocasio2018 toppled one of the top Democrats in Congress, @repjoecrowley, Tuesday night in their primary in the 14th District. The victory stunned even her, live on our channel. #NY1Politics https://t.co/fnK1O0bacz pic.twitter.com/RjuqHJpn1p — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) June 27, 2018

Of course, her dedication to the cause, her down to Earth persona, and her passion for the people is the real reason Cortez won the primaries. But her campaign video is was truly struck a cord with many.

Congrats to the badass Bronx native! If she wins the general election in November, Cortez would also become the first representative to fully reflect the demographics of her district.

