Breaking News: Joe Jackson Dead At 89

Joe Jackson, the patriarch of the Jackson family has died.

According to TMZ, Joe passed away Tuesday night in L.A, after being hospitalized in June with terminal cancer.

Joe has been battling health problems for some time now, including high fever issues, heart attacks and a stroke.

Joe’s last tweet on Twitter, hinted that he understood the seriousness of his recent health issues, saying that “whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes.” See his tweet below:

I have seen more sunsets than I have left to see. The sun rises when the time comes and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes. pic.twitter.com/PGcmbulzyC — Joseph Jackson (@Joe5Jackson) June 24, 2018

Over the weekend, Janet Jackson was honored with the Impact Award at the Radio Disney Awards and she paid tribute to her dad after news broke of his condition.

“My mother [Katherine] nourished me with the most extravagant love imaginable, my father, my incredible father, drove me to be the best that I can,” she said.

Joe is survived by wife Katherine; sons Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon and Randy; and daughters Rebbie, La Toya and Janet. He was preceded in death by son Michael, who died in 2009, and son Brandon (Marlon’s twin), who died shortly after birth.

