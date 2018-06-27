CLOSE
Migos – ‘Narcos’ [New Video]

Fresh off their ‘Walk It Talk It’ performance and win for Best Group at the BET Awards, Migos drops the video for ‘Narcos.’

Look for Migos and Drake when the “Aubrey and The Three Amigos Tour” hits the American Airlines Center September 26 an 27 and keep it on The Beat to win your way in!!

