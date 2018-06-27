CLOSE
Bishop TD Jakes Looks Very Migo-ish These Days — And Here’s What He Thought ‘Drip’ Meant

You know the Internet is undefeated when they can make fun of a world renowned spiritual advisor like Bishop TD Jakes, and even he thinks it’s hilarious.  A viral photo is making it’s rounds on social media of the Bishop giving a sermon, while rocking his best drip — which happens to look like something straight out of Quavo, Offset or Takeoff’s closet. 

Folks have been going in on Bishop Jakes; even going as far as to flip bible versus in the name of the Culture:

 

Of course Charlamagne Tha God couldn’t miss out on the jokes:

 

And the Bishop responded with the best reply ever:

Someone get The Bishop 😂 #Jokes

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

Could you imagine the adlibs on a Migos album featuring Prayvo? My lord. 

