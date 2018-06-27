Brothers are getting super creative these days when it comes to these wedding proposal. One guy, named Nick, has totally upped the ante when it comes to viral proposals, by making his girl a whole entire rap video — featuring his dad, his mom, and his cousin Kyle who made the beautiful video go viral.

My brother/cousin Nick made a rap video for girl for his marriage proposal to her and of course she said YESSS!!! 😂😭 #MilesMen pic.twitter.com/SwrXGPAbj6 — Kyle (@_elyk10) June 25, 2018

The beat is hard. The concept it lit. And she actually said yes! Congrats to the newly engaged couple! Check out the full video below.

Hands Down: This Guy Completely Changed The Future Of Wedding Proposals By Making His Girl A Rap Video was originally published on globalgrind.com

