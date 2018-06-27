Jordan From ‘The Bernie Mac Show’ Quit Hollywood And Got Himself A Regular-Degular Job Doing This

Earlier this week, we saw the cast of The Bernie Mac show reunite after nearly 10 years since the classic show ended.

So this is happening right now 😭 A post shared by Camille Winbush (@camilleswinbush) on Jun 23, 2018 at 11:17am PDT

Everyone pretty much looks the same, except baby girl is all grown up now, and Jordan (Jeremy Suarez) doesn’t look as nerdy without his glasses. But who needs geeky glasses when you have a cool, regular job like AT&T? That’s right, the former actor reportedly decided to take a break from Hollywood and living regular, schmegular life in Alabama, according to his co-worker.

Y’all don’t be believing me when I say that I work Jordan from the Bernie Mac show 😂 pic.twitter.com/Wcz8qRrFgE — Joaquín Guzmán🤷🏾‍♂️ (@simply_donlundy) June 26, 2018

Some folks still have a heard time believing that Jeremy would give up the “dream job”, just to be an employee in Alabama. But to each his own.

He wanted a normal life 😂 — Joaquín Guzmán🤷🏾‍♂️ (@simply_donlundy) June 26, 2018

The Bernie Mac show is still in syndication after 10 years of being off air. So if Jeremy doesn’t need the coins, he must really love that simple life.

Uncle Bernie would be proud.

via GIPHY

