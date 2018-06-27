CLOSE
#WordEyeHeard BREAKING: Joe Jackson Dead at 89

Joe Jackson — the patriarch of the Jackson family — has died … TMZ has learned.

Family sources tell TMZ, Joe passed away at 3:30 AM Wednesday in L.A.

We broke the story … Joe was hospitalized in June with terminal cancer. His family had been flocking to his bedside since. His wife, Katherine, had been at his bedside as were some of Joe’s children and grandchildren.

Joe had been battling health problems for some time now. He was hospitalized back in 2016 after coming down with a high fever. But, he bounced back not long after and was seen partying in Vegas. His health was also fragile after a stroke and 3 heart attacks back in 2015. Doctors implanted a pacemaker.

Joe may have been the most successful parent managing his children in the history of music. He, with a little help from Diana Ross, engineered the careers of The Jackson 5, and then Michael and Janet Jackson as solo artists.

The elder Jackson took a lot of heat from Michael and his siblings for abusing parenting and management practices, including physical brutality. Joe copped to it but, far from apologizing … he said his methods made his kids successful and kept them out of jail.

20 Things You Didn’t Know About The Legendary Michael Jackson

