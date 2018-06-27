CLOSE
XXXTentacion’s 2 Murder Suspects Being Tracked Down By The Feds: Report

XXXTentacion

The Feds and US Marshalls are on the hunt to track down the 2 remaining suspects who are on the run.

In the wake of XXXTentacion’s murder last week, police arrested Dedrick D. Williams and believe that two other suspects are currently on the run. At the moment, police believe they’re completely out of the county and possibly the state. So now, it’s being reported that the feds and US Marshalls are getting involved to help track down the two remaining suspects.

TMZ reports that the Marshall has been at the forefront of the manhunt from the beginning, but things are having to get more intense in the search as they believe the two suspects are out of the district.

XXXTentacion’s 2 Murder Suspects Being Tracked Down By The Feds: Report was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

