10 reads Leave a comment
Via | HotNewHipHop
The Feds and US Marshalls are on the hunt to track down the 2 remaining suspects who are on the run.
In the wake of XXXTentacion’s murder last week, police arrested Dedrick D. Williams and believe that two other suspects are currently on the run. At the moment, police believe they’re completely out of the county and possibly the state. So now, it’s being reported that the feds and US Marshalls are getting involved to help track down the two remaining suspects.
TMZ reports that the Marshall has been at the forefront of the manhunt from the beginning, but things are having to get more intense in the search as they believe the two suspects are out of the district.
XXXTentacion’s 2 Murder Suspects Being Tracked Down By The Feds: Report was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 16
2. Tom Petty, 662 of 16
3. Fats Domino, 893 of 16
4. Bishop Eddie Long, 634 of 16
5. Bernie Casey, 785 of 16
6. Robert Guillaume, 896 of 16
7. Roy Innis, 827 of 16
8. Jim Vance, 758 of 16
9. Fresh Kid Ice, 539 of 16
10. Charlie Murphy, 5710 of 16
11. Chuck Berry, 9011 of 16
12. James Cotton, 8112 of 16
13. Joni Sledge, 6013 of 16
14. Clyde Stubblefield, 7314 of 16
15. Al Jarreau, 7615 of 16
16. Lee “Q” O’Denat, 4316 of 16
comments – add yours