Meek Mill Denied New Trial By Judge Genece Brinkley

Golden State Warriors v Philadelphia 76ers

Source: Mitchell Leff / Getty

Via | HipHopDX

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Meek Mil was denied a new trial by Judge Genece Brinkley on Monday (June 25).

According to CBS Local Philadelphia, his PCRA (Post-Conviction Relief Act) petition was rejected in a 64-page order, which explained Meek and his legal team “failed to meet his burden of proof” when trying to show Meek’s original arresting officer had credibility issues.

Meek Mill Denied New Trial By Judge Genece Brinkley was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

photos
