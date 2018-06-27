Meek Mill Denied New Trial By Judge Genece Brinkley

Via | HipHopDX

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Meek Mil was denied a new trial by Judge Genece Brinkley on Monday (June 25).

According to CBS Local Philadelphia, his PCRA (Post-Conviction Relief Act) petition was rejected in a 64-page order, which explained Meek and his legal team “failed to meet his burden of proof” when trying to show Meek’s original arresting officer had credibility issues.

