Rapper 03 Greedo Proposes To Girlfriend Before Going To Jail For 20 Years

Before embarking on a 20-year jail stint, rapper 03 Greedo decided to propose to his girlfriend.

03 Greedo proposes to his girl before serving 20 years 💍 pic.twitter.com/w3kRXdcxMV — Rap Spotlights (@RSpotlights) June 26, 2018

The Los Angeles rapper was sentenced to 20 years on gun and drug charges after a sheriff in Texas claimed to smell weed coming from his vehicle and popped his trunk to find “four pounds of methamphetamine and two stolen pistols.” He originally faced 300 years in prison.

Greedo is to begin his sentence this summer. He took to social media to say his farewells.

Thug tears. Ima miss this life. I worked so fuccin hard just to get my dreams erased. Dont be in these streets. They dont love you bacc. This is a trap. I was just trying to get this music to yall. I knew what this would do for us. I love you. For being my happiness. C u soon — #GodLevel 🐺 #LLLM (@03Greedo) June 22, 2018

Greedo’s team hopes the rapper will earn the chance to reduce the sentence down to 5 years for good behavior. In the meantime, he spent his final days free with his new fiancee and fans.

“If i Went down Again…” A post shared by Lucrative.mgm@gmail.com (@03greedo) on Jun 26, 2018 at 6:10am PDT

