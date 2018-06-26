CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Rapper 03 Greedo Proposes To Girlfriend Before Going To Jail For 20 Years

0 reads
Leave a comment

Before embarking on a 20-year jail stint, rapper 03 Greedo decided to propose to his girlfriend.

The Los Angeles rapper was sentenced to 20 years on gun and drug charges after a sheriff in Texas claimed to smell weed coming from his vehicle and popped his trunk to find “four pounds of methamphetamine and two stolen pistols.”  He originally faced 300 years in prison.

Greedo is to begin his sentence this summer. He took to social media to say his farewells.

 

 

Greedo’s team hopes the rapper will earn the chance to reduce the sentence down to 5 years for good behavior.  In the meantime, he spent his final days free with his new fiancee and fans.

“If i Went down Again…”

A post shared by Lucrative.mgm@gmail.com (@03greedo) on

Rapper 03 Greedo Proposes To Girlfriend Before Going To Jail For 20 Years was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Rapper 03 Greedo Proposes To Girlfriend Before Going To Jail For 20 Years

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Rapper 03 Greedo Proposes To Girlfriend Before Going…
 5 hours ago
06.26.18
Does Future Have A Baby On The Way…
 6 hours ago
06.26.18
Tiffany Haddish for GQ
#WordEyeHeard: Tiffany Haddish Got Stood Up by Drake??
 8 hours ago
06.26.18
Here Are The 2018 NBA Award Winners
 14 hours ago
06.26.18
LOL: Janelle Monáe Reveals One Of Her First…
 1 day ago
06.25.18
Kyrie Irving Doesn’t Care About Anything Of The…
 1 day ago
06.25.18
#MCM: 9 Times Nipsey Hussle Casually Triggered Unquenchable…
 1 day ago
06.25.18
So…Tiffany Haddish Almost Had A Date With Drake,…
 1 day ago
06.25.18
Watch: Episode 2 Of Jay Rock’s ‘Road To…
 1 day ago
06.25.18
Watch: ‘Power’ Star Omari Hardwick Goes Sneaker Shopping…
 1 day ago
06.25.18
Birthday Bash 2018
#WordEyeHeard: Cardi B and Offset Secretly Married LAST…
 1 day ago
06.25.18
#BijouStarFiles: Nelly Pops Off On His Dad For…
 1 day ago
06.25.18
Cardi B And Offset Are Married … And…
 1 day ago
06.25.18
La La Anthony & Naturi Naughton Want The…
 1 day ago
06.25.18
FRANCE-ENTERTAINMENT-INTERNET-FILM-TELEVISION-NETFLIX-EUROPE
#WordEyeHeard: Netflix Fires Top Exec Over ‘N-Word’ Usage
 1 day ago
06.25.18
LeBron James Speechcless After 13 Year Old Son…
 1 day ago
06.25.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close