via TheYBF:

Bow Wow may have just added one more ex-in-common with rapper Future. His ex-girlfriend and mother of his 7-year-old Joie is rumored to be pregnant with Future’s child, even though they reportedly broke up a couple moths ago.

About 9 months ago, Joie and Future were boo’d up on Instagram stories with the rapper giving her a Rolex for her birthday and then spending NYE together a couple moths later. This was just a little while after Joie and Bow Wow tried to rekindle what they had.

Joie just confirmed her pregnancy, but she didn’t confirm paternity. Go figure.

Does Future Have A Baby On The Way Bow Wow’s Daughter’s Mother? was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

