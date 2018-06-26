CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#WordEyeHeard: Tiffany Haddish Got Stood Up by Drake??

0 reads
Leave a comment
Tiffany Haddish for GQ

Source: GQ / Courtesy of GQ

Tiffany Haddish can’t hold water. This time, she’s dishing on how she almost went on a date with Drake.
On Jada Pinkett Smith’s show Red Table Talk, Tiffany stopped by and recalled what happened. She went on to say: “You know I was in Drake’s music video, so I was texting Drake and he said let me take you out to dinner.”
Long story short, Tiffany blocked out some time from her very busy schedule but when Tiffany followed up with him, he rescheduled on her citing a “family emergency.” Needless to say, she got the hint!
Tiffany didn’t spill tea on what happened afterwards, but it might be safe to say there’s no love connection.
I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. Drake probably realized she would tell all their business.

National Loving Day: 10 Unusually, Unorthodox Couples Who Became Relationship Goals

12 photos Launch gallery

National Loving Day: 10 Unusually, Unorthodox Couples Who Became Relationship Goals

Continue reading #WordEyeHeard: Tiffany Haddish Got Stood Up by Drake??

National Loving Day: 10 Unusually, Unorthodox Couples Who Became Relationship Goals

Happy National Loving Day! Did you know that the anniversary of the 1967 United States Supreme Court decision “Loving v. Virginia” — which struck down all anti-miscegenation laws remaining in sixteen U.S. states. In honor of the national day of “being with the one you love, regardless of age, race, or gender”, take a look at some of our favorite unorthodox couples that actually worked out for the best.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

 

The Latest:

jada pinkett smith , lild 979 the beat , lild word eye heard , red table talk , tiffany haddish date drake , tiffany haddish jada pinkett smith interview , tiffany haddish red table talk

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Tiffany Haddish for GQ
#WordEyeHeard: Tiffany Haddish Got Stood Up by Drake??
 55 mins ago
06.26.18
Here Are The 2018 NBA Award Winners
 6 hours ago
06.26.18
LOL: Janelle Monáe Reveals One Of Her First…
 19 hours ago
06.25.18
Kyrie Irving Doesn’t Care About Anything Of The…
 20 hours ago
06.25.18
#MCM: 9 Times Nipsey Hussle Casually Triggered Unquenchable…
 21 hours ago
06.25.18
So…Tiffany Haddish Almost Had A Date With Drake,…
 21 hours ago
06.25.18
Watch: Episode 2 Of Jay Rock’s ‘Road To…
 21 hours ago
06.25.18
Watch: ‘Power’ Star Omari Hardwick Goes Sneaker Shopping…
 22 hours ago
06.25.18
Birthday Bash 2018
#WordEyeHeard: Cardi B and Offset Secretly Married LAST…
 23 hours ago
06.25.18
#BijouStarFiles: Nelly Pops Off On His Dad For…
 23 hours ago
06.25.18
Cardi B And Offset Are Married … And…
 1 day ago
06.25.18
La La Anthony & Naturi Naughton Want The…
 1 day ago
06.25.18
FRANCE-ENTERTAINMENT-INTERNET-FILM-TELEVISION-NETFLIX-EUROPE
#WordEyeHeard: Netflix Fires Top Exec Over ‘N-Word’ Usage
 1 day ago
06.25.18
LeBron James Speechcless After 13 Year Old Son…
 1 day ago
06.25.18
Watch: Determined Woman Carries Drunk Boyfriend Home With…
 1 day ago
06.25.18
Does Little Jimmy Have A Permit: See What…
 1 day ago
06.25.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close