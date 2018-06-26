WordEyeHeard: Tiffany Haddish Got Stood Up by Drake??

0 reads Leave a comment
Tiffany Haddish can’t hold water. This time, she’s dishing on how she almost went on a date with Drake.
On Jada Pinkett Smith’s show Red Table Talk, Tiffany stopped by and recalled what happened. She went on to say: “You know I was in Drake’s music video, so I was texting Drake and he said let me take you out to dinner.”
Long story short, Tiffany blocked out some time from her very busy schedule but when Tiffany followed up with him, he rescheduled on her citing a “family emergency.” Needless to say, she got the hint!
Tiffany didn’t spill tea on what happened afterwards, but it might be safe to say there’s no love connection.
via TheShadeRoom
Drake probably realized she would tell all their business.
