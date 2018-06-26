Here Are The 2018 NBA Award Winners

Via | HotNewHipHop

With the 2017-2018 NBA season finally a wrap, it’s time to reward those who stood above the rest as the league’s best players. On Monday night, the NBA held their annual NBA award shows in Santa Monica, California where they reveal this year’s MVP, Rookie Of the Year, Defensive Player Of The Year, Coach of the Year, and more accolades.

Hosted by Anthony Anderson, the event will see a live performance from Travis Scott, while the hilarious Inside the NBA crew has been making cameo appearances throughout the show as well.

