CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Here Are The 2018 NBA Award Winners

0 reads
Leave a comment
2017 NBA Awards

Source: Gonzalo Marroquin / Getty

Via | HotNewHipHop

See who took home the hardware for MVP, ROY & more at this year’s NBA Awards show.

With the 2017-2018 NBA season finally a wrap, it’s time to reward those who stood above the rest as the league’s best players. On Monday night, the NBA held their annual NBA award shows in Santa Monica, California where they reveal this year’s MVP, Rookie Of the Year, Defensive Player Of The Year, Coach of the Year, and more accolades.

Hosted by Anthony Anderson, the event will see a live performance from Travis Scott, while the hilarious Inside the NBA crew has been making cameo appearances throughout the show as well.

READ MORE

 

Here Are The 2018 NBA Award Winners was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Here Are The 2018 NBA Award Winners

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
LOL: Janelle Monáe Reveals One Of Her First…
 16 hours ago
06.25.18
Kyrie Irving Doesn’t Care About Anything Of The…
 17 hours ago
06.25.18
#MCM: 9 Times Nipsey Hussle Casually Triggered Unquenchable…
 17 hours ago
06.25.18
So…Tiffany Haddish Almost Had A Date With Drake,…
 18 hours ago
06.25.18
Watch: Episode 2 Of Jay Rock’s ‘Road To…
 18 hours ago
06.25.18
Watch: ‘Power’ Star Omari Hardwick Goes Sneaker Shopping…
 18 hours ago
06.25.18
Birthday Bash 2018
#WordEyeHeard: Cardi B and Offset Secretly Married LAST…
 19 hours ago
06.25.18
#BijouStarFiles: Nelly Pops Off On His Dad For…
 20 hours ago
06.25.18
Cardi B And Offset Are Married … And…
 21 hours ago
06.25.18
La La Anthony & Naturi Naughton Want The…
 21 hours ago
06.25.18
FRANCE-ENTERTAINMENT-INTERNET-FILM-TELEVISION-NETFLIX-EUROPE
#WordEyeHeard: Netflix Fires Top Exec Over ‘N-Word’ Usage
 21 hours ago
06.25.18
LeBron James Speechcless After 13 Year Old Son…
 22 hours ago
06.25.18
Watch: Determined Woman Carries Drunk Boyfriend Home With…
 23 hours ago
06.25.18
Does Little Jimmy Have A Permit: See What…
 23 hours ago
06.25.18
Y’all Are Petty: Folks Are Calling This The…
 1 day ago
06.25.18
BET Awards 2018: Complete List Of Nominees &…
 1 day ago
06.25.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close