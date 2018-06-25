CLOSE
Watch: Episode 2 Of Jay Rock’s ‘Road To Redemption’ Shows Us His Early Relationship With Kendrick Lamar

This is some really dope old footage

BET Hip Hop Awards 2013 - Red Carpet

Source: Bennett Raglin/BET / Getty

Jay Rock‘s new album Redemption has been getting a lot of attention and rave reviews from both fans and critics, and now TDE is taking us behind the scenes on the making of the project.

In episode two of Road to Redemption, we get to see some really dope behind-the-scenes footage of Rock and his right-hand man Kendrick Lamar in the very early days of their careers together. Top Dawg Ent. as a whole learned how to run a business through Jay Rock’s career more than 10 years ago, and the whole clan takes us through the trials and tribulations they all experienced that got them to the legendary status they sit at today. We get to see K.Dot and Rock go to the studio with Lil Wayne, pack into a tiny tour bus and go around the US, and we hear talk of label troubles that made TDE realize they wanted to do everything themselves.

Watch: Episode 2 Of Jay Rock’s ‘Road To Redemption’ Shows Us His Early Relationship With Kendrick Lamar was originally published on globalgrind.com

photos
