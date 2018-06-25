After Nipsey Hussle laid the smackdown on an employee outside of the 2018 BET Awards last night, Lauren London was in rare form. The normally private actress got a little frisky for IG….

Ermias. 💋 A post shared by Lauren London (@laurenlondon) on Jun 24, 2018 at 5:01pm PDT

Clearly, she can’t get enough of her man and honestly, we can’t blame her! Hit the flip to witness some of Nipsey’s nonchalant steaminess for yourself…of course, some of his best moments include L-Boogie.

#MCM: 9 Times Nipsey Hussle Casually Triggered Unquenchable Thirst On Instagram was originally published on globalgrind.com

