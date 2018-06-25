CLOSE
LOL: Janelle Monáe Reveals One Of Her First Crushes In A Cute Way

Some online flirty-jokey goes down.

Marie Claire's Image Maker Awards 2017 - Red Carpet

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

On Sunday, soul legend Erykah Badu hopped on Instagram to wish everyone a happy Pride, but of course she had to do it in her own Erykah way.

She decided it was the perfect time to reveal she learned about Janelle Monáe‘s sexuality from the Internet. The “Pynk” singer, who Erykah calls her 20 (her twin), came out as pansexual this year and Erykah teased that she must have not been Janelle’s type — or else Erykah would have found out sooner.

Peep Erykah’s funny clip below!

 

Janelle then took this time to reveal that Erykah was in fact one of her first crushes…

#ErykahBadu needs some answers, beloved 😂😃

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

Well okay then!

So Erykah should have no hard feelings, right?

The two have continued to remain friends and bomb collaborators ever since their track together “Q.U.E.E.N.” in 2013.

The real question Erykah should have asked is when that next collab is going to happen…

…we’ll wait.

photos
