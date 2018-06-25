CLOSE
#WordEyeHeard: Cardi B and Offset Secretly Married LAST YEAR!

Birthday Bash 2018

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Have you ever heard Offset refer to his ‘fiance’ Cardi B as his wife…? Well that’s because she is indeed his wife.

via TMZ:

We did some digging and found out they got a marriage certificate in Fulton County, GA on Sept. 20, 2017. For you single folks … the marriage certificate is filed with the court AFTER a couple does the deed as proof the marriage really happened.

