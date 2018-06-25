New Music: Rick Ross Feat. Future – “Green Gucci Suit” [Explicit Audio]

Follow The Beat On Twitter:
New music by Rick Ross feat. Future titled “Green Gucci Suit.”
Are ya’ll feeling this record DFW? Comment below.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
The Life & Times Of Rick Ross (Photo Gallery)
