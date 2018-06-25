CLOSE
LeBron James Speechcless After 13 Year Old Son Almost Dunks In A Game

Even King James was amazed when Lil Bron took flight on a fast break.

From the looks of it, Lil Bron has thrown it down in practice before.

But when he took off for a fast break dunk in a real game, even his O.G. was shook.

He didn’t complete the attempt, but it’s clear that King James’ royal DNA was successfully passed down.

