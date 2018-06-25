CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

BET Awards 2018: Complete List Of Nominees & Winners

0 reads
Leave a comment
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Inside

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Via | HotNewHipHop

Full list of winners at this year’s BET Awards.

The 2018 BET Awards are officially upon us and judging from the showing already demonstrated throughout the week for the BET Experience in Los Angeles, the stars are in abundance for the Jamie Foxx-hosted ceremony.

Leading the nominees this year is DJ Khaled, who clocks out with six total nominations including bids for Video Of The Year for his Rihanna and Bryson Tiller collaboration “Wild Thoughts.”

On the list, you’ll also find the usual names in the running for a trophy as Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Michael B. Jordan, Tiffany Haddish, Migos, and Bruno Mars find themselves among nominees. Viewers will also be treated to performances from the likes of Nicki Minaj, Miguel, Daniel Caesar, YG, Migos, Janelle Monae and more.

READ MORE

 

BET Awards 2018: Complete List Of Nominees & Winners was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading BET Awards 2018: Complete List Of Nominees & Winners

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
BET Awards 2018: Complete List Of Nominees &…
 2 hours ago
06.25.18
Watch All Of The Live Performances From The…
 9 hours ago
06.24.18
Nipsey Hussle Delivered A Victory SLAP To Somebody…
 14 hours ago
06.24.18
#VictorySlap Nipsey Hussle Slaps Man After Parking Dispute…
 15 hours ago
06.24.18
T.I. Will Boycott 2019 Super Bowl Even Though…
 15 hours ago
06.24.18
17 items
Don’t Touch Her Ish: Solange’s Epic Hair Evolution
 15 hours ago
06.24.18
Beyonce & Jay Z’s Trip To The Louvre…
 17 hours ago
06.24.18
Iconic Hip Hop Groups Make Their Way Onto…
 20 hours ago
06.24.18
Quentin Miller Talks New Music, Childhood & Being…
 20 hours ago
06.24.18
Young GG’z: 10-Year-Old Ghanaian DJ Switch Is Ready…
 24 hours ago
06.24.18
Digital Dash: Strippers Are Accepting Tips Via Cash…
 1 day ago
06.23.18
And The Petty Award Goes to Permit Patty
 2 days ago
06.23.18
Goon Lagoon: Gucci Mane Swimming In The Blue…
 2 days ago
06.23.18
GG Music: Nyemiah Supreme Isn’t Here For Excuses…
 2 days ago
06.23.18
Young GG’z: Watch These Genius College Students Finesse…
 2 days ago
06.23.18
The Internet Is On #PermitPatty’s Neck After She…
 2 days ago
06.23.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close