Nipsey Hussle Delivered A Victory SLAP To Somebody At The BET Awards [VIDEO]

Slap!

There’s never a dull moment at the BET Awards, especially on the pre-show. Apparently, Nipsey Hussle was late for rehearsal in LA when he got into a confrontation with someone over cones blocking an entrance.  Nipsey wanted to drive through the restricted area but the man wasn’t having it and got into it with Nip’s security.

Once the man slapped a traffic cone out of Nipsey’s bodyguard’s hand, Nipsey unleashed a right hand from God all across the man’s face. The man bucked back so quick that he wound up ready to square up with the Victory Lap rapper. Police soon stepped in and Nipsey went back to his vehicle.

Slapped him so hard that his lanyard swung around like Usher’s U chain…

No reports of an arrest or anything afterwards.

