CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Iconic Hip Hop Groups Make Their Way Onto ‘Jeopardy’

0 reads
Leave a comment
Source Hip Hop Music Awards 1999

Source: Frank Micelotta / Getty

Jeopardy really has a thing for hip-hop. Yet again, the game show has dropped a rap-related category and this time Outkast, NWA, and a few others make a cameo.

 

Of course, this isn’t the first time Alex Trebek paid homage to rap music. Hit the flip for a few more times hip-hop and Jeopardy collide.

Iconic Hip Hop Groups Make Their Way Onto ‘Jeopardy’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Iconic Hip Hop Groups Make Their Way Onto ‘Jeopardy’

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
#VictorySlap Nipsey Hussle Slaps Man After Parking Dispute…
 48 mins ago
06.24.18
T.I. Will Boycott 2019 Super Bowl Even Though…
 55 mins ago
06.24.18
17 items
Don’t Touch Her Ish: Solange’s Epic Hair Evolution
 2 hours ago
06.24.18
Beyonce & Jay Z’s Trip To The Louvre…
 3 hours ago
06.24.18
Iconic Hip Hop Groups Make Their Way Onto…
 6 hours ago
06.24.18
Quentin Miller Talks New Music, Childhood & Being…
 6 hours ago
06.24.18
Young GG’z: 10-Year-Old Ghanaian DJ Switch Is Ready…
 10 hours ago
06.24.18
Digital Dash: Strippers Are Accepting Tips Via Cash…
 20 hours ago
06.23.18
And The Petty Award Goes to Permit Patty
 1 day ago
06.23.18
Goon Lagoon: Gucci Mane Swimming In The Blue…
 1 day ago
06.23.18
GG Music: Nyemiah Supreme Isn’t Here For Excuses…
 1 day ago
06.23.18
Young GG’z: Watch These Genius College Students Finesse…
 1 day ago
06.23.18
The Internet Is On #PermitPatty’s Neck After She…
 1 day ago
06.23.18
Will Drake’s ‘Scorpion’ Be a Double Album?
 1 day ago
06.23.18
Redman Celebrates ’90s-Era Rap With “I Love Hip…
 1 day ago
06.23.18
Lil Kim Loves Cardi B But Doesn’t Know…
 1 day ago
06.23.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close