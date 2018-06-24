CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

Young GG’z: 10-Year-Old Ghanaian DJ Switch Is Ready To Rock The World

She also plays piano and trumpet and hopes to help women as a gynecologist one day.

0 reads
Leave a comment
DJ at turntable in disco

Source: STOCK4B Creative / Getty

Ghana’s DJ Switch is living up to her name at the ripe age of 10.

Switch, now the youngest winner at Ghana’s annual DJ Awards, holds down the wheels of steel, while also playing the piano and trumpet. Big picture, she plans to become a gynecologist when she grows up.

Learn more about the incredible young lady below, via BBC.

Young GG’z: 10-Year-Old Ghanaian DJ Switch Is Ready To Rock The World was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Young GG’z: 10-Year-Old Ghanaian DJ Switch Is Ready To Rock The World

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Young GG’z: 10-Year-Old Ghanaian DJ Switch Is Ready…
 3 hours ago
06.24.18
Digital Dash: Strippers Are Accepting Tips Via Cash…
 13 hours ago
06.23.18
And The Petty Award Goes to Permit Patty
 17 hours ago
06.23.18
Goon Lagoon: Gucci Mane Swimming In The Blue…
 20 hours ago
06.23.18
GG Music: Nyemiah Supreme Isn’t Here For Excuses…
 20 hours ago
06.23.18
Young GG’z: Watch These Genius College Students Finesse…
 21 hours ago
06.23.18
The Internet Is On #PermitPatty’s Neck After She…
 21 hours ago
06.23.18
Will Drake’s ‘Scorpion’ Be a Double Album?
 22 hours ago
06.23.18
Redman Celebrates ’90s-Era Rap With “I Love Hip…
 23 hours ago
06.23.18
Lil Kim Loves Cardi B But Doesn’t Know…
 23 hours ago
06.23.18
Weekend Shmood: When The Sign Language Interpreter Is…
 2 days ago
06.22.18
Tried It: These Owners Are Playing With Their…
 2 days ago
06.22.18
Thank The Adulting Gods: Get Litty This Summer…
 2 days ago
06.22.18
Microbiologist Is Convinced ‘Immortal’ Lobsters Made A Deal…
 2 days ago
06.22.18
The Rewind: XXXTentacion, Everything Is Love, Luke Cage…
 2 days ago
06.22.18
10 Things You May Not Have Known About…
 2 days ago
06.22.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close