The Internet Is On #PermitPatty’s Neck After She Calls The Cop On Black Child For Selling Water

Bottles of water

Source: Matt Cardy / Stringer / Getty

First, we had #BBQBecky and now we have #PermitPatty, the latest white woman to not mind her business in California.

When an 8-year-old girl was selling water bottles outside of her mother’s home in San Francisco, this strange woman decided to call the cops. Why? Because the little girl didn’t have a permit. Even worse, when she realized she could become the next Twitter meme, she attempts to hide from the cameras.

 

 

So of course, Twitter is having a field day with her anyway. She’s been given the nickname #PermitPatty and the online roasts have been hilarious. Hit the flip for more.

 

The Internet Is On #PermitPatty’s Neck After She Calls The Cop On Black Child For Selling Water was originally published on globalgrind.com

