CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Goon Lagoon: Gucci Mane Swimming In The Blue Lagoon Is A Sight We Never Thought We’d See

0 reads
Leave a comment
Gucci Mane El Gato Release Party 2

Source: Prince WIlliams / Prince Williams/ATLPics.net

Gucci Mane is out here living his best life, in case you haven’t noticed.

 

The Bricksquad CEO is one of few artists who actually did a whole 180 once he got out of prison. Not only does LaFlare proudly show off his slim, fit physique these days:

The World Is Mine 🌎

A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on

 

 

He’s even doing things the old Gucci would never do! Like take a trip to Iceland to swim in the Blue Lagoon, also known as the fountain of youth.

If this ain’t proof of growth and inspiration, idk what is.

Not gonna lie, The Adventures Of Guwop would be a dope series! Just imagine how many times he’ll make this face:

 

Would you watch a Gucci Mane show on the travel channel? Hit us up on Twitter and Facebook to share your thoughts.

Goon Lagoon: Gucci Mane Swimming In The Blue Lagoon Is A Sight We Never Thought We’d See was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Goon Lagoon: Gucci Mane Swimming In The Blue Lagoon Is A Sight We Never Thought We’d See

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Goon Lagoon: Gucci Mane Swimming In The Blue…
 4 hours ago
06.23.18
GG Music: Nyemiah Supreme Isn’t Here For Excuses…
 4 hours ago
06.23.18
Young GG’z: Watch These Genius College Students Finesse…
 4 hours ago
06.23.18
The Internet Is On #PermitPatty’s Neck After She…
 4 hours ago
06.23.18
Will Drake’s ‘Scorpion’ Be a Double Album?
 6 hours ago
06.23.18
Redman Celebrates ’90s-Era Rap With “I Love Hip…
 7 hours ago
06.23.18
Lil Kim Loves Cardi B But Doesn’t Know…
 7 hours ago
06.23.18
Weekend Shmood: When The Sign Language Interpreter Is…
 1 day ago
06.22.18
Tried It: These Owners Are Playing With Their…
 1 day ago
06.22.18
Thank The Adulting Gods: Get Litty This Summer…
 1 day ago
06.22.18
Microbiologist Is Convinced ‘Immortal’ Lobsters Made A Deal…
 1 day ago
06.22.18
The Rewind: XXXTentacion, Everything Is Love, Luke Cage…
 1 day ago
06.22.18
10 Things You May Not Have Known About…
 1 day ago
06.22.18
Exclusive: Skylar Grey Talks Eminem & Beyoncé Collaboration,…
 1 day ago
06.22.18
BET Presents: 2017 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet & Arrivals
#WordEyeHeard: Joe Jackson Hospitalized with Terminal Cancer
 1 day ago
06.22.18
16 items
The 4th Annual Saving Our Daughters
 1 day ago
06.22.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close