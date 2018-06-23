Redman Celebrates ’90s-Era Rap With “I Love Hip Hop” Video

Via | HipHopDX

LOS ANGELES, CA – Fans who were expecting to get Muddy Waters Too out of Redman this year will have to wait until the first quarter of 2019 for the follow-up to the legendary MC’s 1996 project.

In the meantime, Red’s goal is to constantly push out content surrounding his music and with the help of Riveting Entertainment, he’s able to make that happen.

His “I Love Hip Hop” music video is the first of many visuals slated to be rolled out and something day-one Redman fans can expect from the New Jersey rhymer over the summer. The aim is to keep the ’90s era sound of Hip Hop fresh and alive. “I Love Hip Hop” unapologetically exudes those qualities.

