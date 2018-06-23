2 reads Leave a comment
Via | HipHopDX
Call it amnesia or call it a case of never-ending rap beef, but Lil Kim had a hard time remembering who Nicki Minaj is during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.
It looks like bygones simply won’t be bygones in the past feud between the two rappers. When asked about Cardi B and Minaj, Kim offered heavy praise to Cardi and stated that she doesn’t know “the other one” in reference to Nicki.
“Cardi is my girl. I don’t know the other one. Cardi is my girl and so I’m so excited for my girl Cardi. I can’t wait for her to have the baby. I love you, Cardi,” Kim said.
Lil Kim Loves Cardi B But Doesn’t Know Nicki Minaj was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 16
2. Tom Petty, 662 of 16
3. Fats Domino, 893 of 16
4. Bishop Eddie Long, 634 of 16
5. Bernie Casey, 785 of 16
6. Robert Guillaume, 896 of 16
7. Roy Innis, 827 of 16
8. Jim Vance, 758 of 16
9. Fresh Kid Ice, 539 of 16
10. Charlie Murphy, 5710 of 16
11. Chuck Berry, 9011 of 16
12. James Cotton, 8112 of 16
13. Joni Sledge, 6013 of 16
14. Clyde Stubblefield, 7314 of 16
15. Al Jarreau, 7615 of 16
16. Lee “Q” O’Denat, 4316 of 16
comments – add yours