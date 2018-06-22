GUARD!: Instagram Comedian Gets The Police Called On Him For Scaring White People

Comedian Haha Davis is mostly known for his viral Instagram skits in which he finds himself in compromising positions. Many of those skits involve him portraying an inmate in prison and yelling out his signature line “Guard!”

Well, it appears the prison costume he normally wears during his skits is way too realistic because he recently got the cops called on him for scaring all the white people at a local hotel.

Racist White lady trying to tell me I’m scaring guest cause I’m black with a orange shirt on as if I escape from prison now she calling the GUARD!!! pic.twitter.com/yZMBDBJytZ — Mr. BIG FELLA (@HaHaDavis) June 20, 2018

Who’s in the wrong? Would you be afraid of a strange man in a prison uniform or could you obviously tell it was fake?

