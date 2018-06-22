CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

GUARD!: Instagram Comedian Gets The Police Called On Him For Scaring White People

I mean, can you blame her for being afraid of a stranger in an orange jumpsuit? 

3 reads
Leave a comment
Double Dare presented by Mtn Dew Kickstart at Comedy Central presents Clusterfest

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Comedian Haha Davis is mostly known for his viral Instagram skits in which he finds himself in compromising positions. Many of those skits involve him portraying an inmate in prison and yelling out his signature line “Guard!”

Well, it appears the prison costume he normally wears during his skits is way too realistic because he recently got the cops called on him for scaring all the white people at a local hotel.

Who’s in the wrong? Would you be afraid of a strange man in a prison uniform or could you obviously tell it was fake?

 

GUARD!: Instagram Comedian Gets The Police Called On Him For Scaring White People was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading GUARD!: Instagram Comedian Gets The Police Called On Him For Scaring White People

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
BET Presents: 2017 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet & Arrivals
#WordEyeHeard: Joe Jackson Hospitalized with Terminal Cancer
 52 mins ago
06.22.18
Jim Jones And Rico Love Party At Reign
#WordEyeHeard: Jim Jones Arrested with Drugs and Guns
 2 hours ago
06.22.18
What’s A Phrase You Hate To Hear? Twitter…
 3 hours ago
06.22.18
Congrats Petunia! All The Stars Were Out For…
 4 hours ago
06.22.18
Reaching Much? Here’s The Creepy Result Of Comparing…
 5 hours ago
06.22.18
That Moment When You Realize Wrestling Isn’t Real…
 6 hours ago
06.22.18
GUARD!: Instagram Comedian Gets The Police Called On…
 6 hours ago
06.22.18
NBA Draft: Jokes Fly As LiAngelo Ball Fails…
 6 hours ago
06.22.18
Luke Cage’s Showrunner Breaks Down Season 2, Reg…
 8 hours ago
06.22.18
SMH: Airline Exposed For Pulling This Petty Move…
 19 hours ago
06.21.18
Fans Are Joyous and Skeptical About The News…
 19 hours ago
06.21.18
XXXTentacion’s Mom Reveals The Rapper Had A Child…
 19 hours ago
06.21.18
Yes: Mary J. Blige Will Star In Movie…
 21 hours ago
06.21.18
#BijouStarFiles: Fabolous Slides In IG Model’s DM &…
 23 hours ago
06.21.18
Jess Hilarious Explains What Famous Comedian Convinced Her…
 1 day ago
06.21.18
2016 BET Awards - Show
#WordEyeHeard: Jesse Williams Ordered to Pay $100k a…
 1 day ago
06.21.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close