Reaching Much? Here’s The Creepy Result Of Comparing XXXTentacion To Tupac

5 reads
XXXTentacion killed

Source: Miami Herald / Getty

Since XXXTentacion‘s shocking death last week, folks have been claiming that he’s this generation’s Tupac Shakur.

 

Both were intriguing artists. Both died young. And they were both pretty controversial. But the weird and eerie mashup photo of XXX and Pac together is one hell of a reach. 

Do you agree?

