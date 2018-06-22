Reaching Much? Here’s The Creepy Result Of Comparing XXXTentacion To Tupac

Since XXXTentacion‘s shocking death last week, folks have been claiming that he’s this generation’s Tupac Shakur.

XXX will and should be compared to Tupac. — mcashhole (@mcashhole) June 19, 2018

XXX easily in the same class as Tupac don’t @ ME. — RD+ (@JohnnyDabs) June 19, 2018

Both were intriguing artists. Both died young. And they were both pretty controversial. But the weird and eerie mashup photo of XXX and Pac together is one hell of a reach.

this picture speaks volume 💯 pic.twitter.com/k7xdInUmu4 — angry hippy (@smd_aniel) June 21, 2018

Do you agree?

Xxx somewhere hiding with Tupac — Juice ◡̈⃝ (@Hugom2498) June 19, 2018

