Congrats Petunia! All The Stars Were Out For Teyana Taylor’s Album Release Party

It’s been one hell of a month for G.O.O.D. music and now it’s the ladies turn to shine.

On Thursday, Teyana Taylor held her listening party in L.A. for her new album Keep That Same Energy, and everybody and they mama came out to support.

Kanye West, who produced the highly anticipated album, and wife Kim K. hopped right off the plane from Paris for the party — but they made a quick stop at Popeyes first.

Kim and Kanye are at Teyana’s Listening Party coming straight off the plane from Paris. pic.twitter.com/IfYlSqo57I — KKW MAFIA (@KKWMAFIA) June 22, 2018

Lil Kim was in attendance, looking the best she’s looked in a while, according to folks on social media.

Lil' Kim attends Teyana Taylor's Album Listening Party. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/hb9z0OuG9H — EMPRESS OF RAP (@LILKIMAUS) June 22, 2018

Lala Anthony was in the mix.

Meek Mill showed up too.

Even Migos came through to show Teyana some love.

@lilkim Meeting Migos At Teyana’s listening party👑🐝 (I love how Kanye is just dancing in the background)😂 #lilkim pic.twitter.com/coG8UjqzKE — LIL KIM (@lilkimrealfan_) June 22, 2018

Meanwhile fans woke up on Friday to no new Teyana music anywhere. Once again, we’re all on K. T. — Kanye Time. Until then, check out some footage from the listening party below.

The album is on 🔥🔥🔥.. Teyana on GO! pic.twitter.com/k0OMHXBtUz — Major.WAV (@MajorWAV) June 22, 2018

