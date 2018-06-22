CLOSE
Congrats Petunia! All The Stars Were Out For Teyana Taylor’s Album Release Party

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

It’s been one hell of a month for G.O.O.D. music and now it’s the ladies turn to shine.

 

On Thursday, Teyana Taylor held her listening party in L.A. for her new album Keep That Same Energy, and everybody and they mama came out to support. 

THE QUEEN HAS ARRIVED 👑#KTSE | 📸 @jayohh_ #FAMILYFIRST

A post shared by REVOLT TV (@revolttv) on

 

Kanye West, who produced the highly anticipated album, and wife Kim K. hopped right off the plane from Paris for the party — but they made a quick stop at Popeyes first. 

 

Lil Kim was in attendance, looking the best she’s looked in a while, according to folks on social media. 

 

Lala Anthony was in the mix. 

Meek Mill showed up too.

Even Migos came through to show Teyana some love.

 

Meanwhile fans woke up on Friday to no new Teyana music anywhere.  Once again, we’re all on K. T. — Kanye Time. Until then, check out some footage from the listening party below. 

Hit the flip for more KTSE moments. 

Congrats Petunia! All The Stars Were Out For Teyana Taylor’s Album Release Party was originally published on globalgrind.com

