CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#WordEyeHeard: Jim Jones Arrested with Drugs and Guns

9 reads
Leave a comment
Jim Jones And Rico Love Party At Reign

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Jim Jones is in a whole heap of trouble. Early today (June 21), the Harlem rapper was arrested in Coweta County after being in the backseat of a car involved in a brief police chase on Wednesday night.

WSB-TV reports the Coweta County authorities spied a gray Mercedes SUV heading south on I-85, which is fine, but it allegedly drifted into the left hand emergency lane multiple times.

The cop car reportedly pulled up the whip, noticed smoke and instructed the driver to pull over.

And this is when ish gets crazy. When police got of the car, the SUV pulled off. The cops gave chace, and after pulling in front of the Benz, claim the driver hit their car on purpose.

The four passengers were instructed to exit the cars and place their hands on its roof. Around this time Jim Jones allegedly told the cops that the driver, Ana Rajnee Miles, had been acting “incoherently” despite telling her to pull over.

Police inspected the car and found all the drugs, and guns. According to the police report, 23 Oxycodone pills, a .25 caliber pistol, which was loaded, marijuana, a Ruger handgun (which was reportedly stoled) were found in a backpack in the backseat. Another backpack was found that contained more Oxy pills, Percocet, THC oil, a passport and $148 in cash.

All four people were booked into the Coweta County Jail early Thursday but after a trip to Newnan Piedmont Hospital first.

Jones is looking at a multitude of charges including receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and drug possession.

According to TMZ, Jones was sprung after he posted $7000 bond.

via HipHopWired

I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. Where did he get $7,000 though….?

25 Celebs Smiling In Their Mugshots (PHOTOS)

25 photos Launch gallery

25 Celebs Smiling In Their Mugshots (PHOTOS)

Continue reading #WordEyeHeard: Jim Jones Arrested with Drugs and Guns

25 Celebs Smiling In Their Mugshots (PHOTOS)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

 

The Latest:

jim jones arrested , jim jones mugshot , lild 979 the beat , lild word eye heard , rapper jim jones arrested

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
BET Presents: 2017 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet & Arrivals
#WordEyeHeard: Joe Jackson Hospitalized with Terminal Cancer
 51 mins ago
06.22.18
Jim Jones And Rico Love Party At Reign
#WordEyeHeard: Jim Jones Arrested with Drugs and Guns
 2 hours ago
06.22.18
What’s A Phrase You Hate To Hear? Twitter…
 3 hours ago
06.22.18
Congrats Petunia! All The Stars Were Out For…
 4 hours ago
06.22.18
Reaching Much? Here’s The Creepy Result Of Comparing…
 5 hours ago
06.22.18
That Moment When You Realize Wrestling Isn’t Real…
 6 hours ago
06.22.18
GUARD!: Instagram Comedian Gets The Police Called On…
 6 hours ago
06.22.18
NBA Draft: Jokes Fly As LiAngelo Ball Fails…
 6 hours ago
06.22.18
Luke Cage’s Showrunner Breaks Down Season 2, Reg…
 8 hours ago
06.22.18
SMH: Airline Exposed For Pulling This Petty Move…
 19 hours ago
06.21.18
Fans Are Joyous and Skeptical About The News…
 19 hours ago
06.21.18
XXXTentacion’s Mom Reveals The Rapper Had A Child…
 19 hours ago
06.21.18
Yes: Mary J. Blige Will Star In Movie…
 21 hours ago
06.21.18
#BijouStarFiles: Fabolous Slides In IG Model’s DM &…
 23 hours ago
06.21.18
Jess Hilarious Explains What Famous Comedian Convinced Her…
 1 day ago
06.21.18
2016 BET Awards - Show
#WordEyeHeard: Jesse Williams Ordered to Pay $100k a…
 1 day ago
06.21.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close