WordEyeHeard: Jim Jones Arrested with Drugs and Guns

Jim Jones is in a whole heap of trouble. Early today (June 21), the Harlem rapper was arrested in Coweta County after being in the backseat of a car involved in a brief police chase on Wednesday night.

WSB-TV reports the Coweta County authorities spied a gray Mercedes SUV heading south on I-85, which is fine, but it allegedly drifted into the left hand emergency lane multiple times.

The cop car reportedly pulled up the whip, noticed smoke and instructed the driver to pull over.

And this is when ish gets crazy. When police got of the car, the SUV pulled off. The cops gave chace, and after pulling in front of the Benz, claim the driver hit their car on purpose.

The four passengers were instructed to exit the cars and place their hands on its roof. Around this time Jim Jones allegedly told the cops that the driver, Ana Rajnee Miles, had been acting “incoherently” despite telling her to pull over.

Police inspected the car and found all the drugs, and guns. According to the police report, 23 Oxycodone pills, a .25 caliber pistol, which was loaded, marijuana, a Ruger handgun (which was reportedly stoled) were found in a backpack in the backseat. Another backpack was found that contained more Oxy pills, Percocet, THC oil, a passport and $148 in cash.

All four people were booked into the Coweta County Jail early Thursday but after a trip to Newnan Piedmont Hospital first.

Jones is looking at a multitude of charges including receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and drug possession.

According to TMZ, Jones was sprung after he posted $7000 bond.

via HipHopWired

I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. Where did he get $7,000 though….?

