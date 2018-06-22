CLOSE
DFW Local Music: Adrian Stresow Drops “It Could Be Worse”

Adrian Stresow

Source: Kevin Hackett / Adrian Stresow

Dallas rapper Adrian Stresow drops his 10 track album “It Could Be Worse” today. Check it out on all streaming platforms. If you’ve heard it already, comment below.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

 

 

18 Dallas-Ft. Worth Rappers You Should Know (PHOTO GALLERY)

