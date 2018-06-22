DFW Local Music: Adrian Stresow Drops “It Could Be Worse”

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Dallas rapper Adrian Stresow drops his 10 track album “It Could Be Worse” today. Check it out on all streaming platforms. If you’ve heard it already, comment below.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

